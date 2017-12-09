Home Sports Raiders split, Tiger matmen lose twice in opening round of ACAC team... Raiders split, Tiger matmen lose twice in opening round of ACAC team duals December 9, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Sports Bluffton earn a sweep over Woodlan in ACAC Sports High School Calendar 12-09-2017 Sports Knights’ girls defeat Eagles Big Grid Feature Monroe Central pulls away to down Tigers Big Grid Feature Raider girls lose to Heritage 41-34 Sports Tiger Sharks rule over Blackford