Home News Police Notebook: 12-28-17 Police Notebook: 12-28-17 December 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature WOW is on the move News Lehman says workforce development top priority Big Grid Feature Parks Department announces gingerbread house winners Big Grid Feature Bluffton paying bill for BFD’s aid at Warren fire Big Grid Feature Board opens demolition bids News Police Notebook: 12-27-17