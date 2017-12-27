Home News Police Notebook: 12-27-17 Police Notebook: 12-27-17 December 27, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Bluffton paying bill for BFD’s aid at Warren fire Big Grid Feature Board opens demolition bids News NHS Student Spotlight nominees listed: Ag Department Big Grid Feature Packing the bags News Schools are ‘thankful’ for 4-H food program News Snow on the ground, chill in the air