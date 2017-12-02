Home News Police Notebook: 12-2-17 Police Notebook: 12-2-17 December 2, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature A foundational transaction News Southern Wells gets $10,000 for STEM program Big Grid Feature Night lights News What’s Going On? News Wells Court Docket: 12-02-17 Big Grid Feature Schwarzkopf presented with 2017’s Volunteer of the Year Award