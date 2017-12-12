Back to Fact Book

CARE CENTERS

Markle Health and Rehabilitation, 170 N. Tracy St., Markle, IN 46770, phone 260-758-2131; fax 260-758-2138. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Skilled and intermediate care facility, short- or long-term care. Dually Medicare and Medicaid certified, accepting most Medicare replacement plans. Hospice services and respite stay options available. Inpatient and outpatient therapies. Auguste’s Cottage is a memory care center, secured for residents with memory impairment, Alzheimer’s, or dementia. Private suites available for those needing short-term rehabilitation. New admissions accepted 24/7. The executive director is Vicki Shepherd.

Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center, 215 Davis Road, Ossian, IN 46777, phone 260-622-7821; fax 260-622-4370. Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Intermediate care, skilled care; Medicare and Medicaid certified. Outpatient services available; respite care, rehabilitation services. Secure Alzheimer’s unit. The administrator is Jim Fairchild.

Signature Health Care of Bluffton, 1529 W. Lancaster St., Bluffton, phone 824-4320; fax 260-824-4689. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open visitation.

Skilled and intermediate care, Medicare, Medicaid certified, short- or long-term stays. Outpatient therapies. Private rooms, private rehab suites, semi-private regent suites. Admissions accepted 24/7. The administrator is Sally Sharp.

RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES/CARE CENTERS

Christian Care Retirement Community, 720 E. Dustman Road, phone 260-565-3000; fax 260-565-3009.

Office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment; Staff available 24 hours a day.

Independent living including two- and three-bedroom villas and one-bedroom apartments; assisted living in one-bedroom, efficiency apartments, and living suites; intermediate and skilled (Medicare) nursing care for complete service. Also special care unit for Alzheimer’s and dementia residents. The executive director is Leon Gerber.

River Terrace Retirement Community, 400 Caylor Blvd., Bluffton, phone 824-8940; fax 824-8951.

Senior living community offering the full continuum of care – two-bedroom, two-bath cottages with attached garage, one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments; licensed Assisted Living and Memory Support Assisted Living apartments; skilled and intermediate nursing care; rehabilitation services; transportation services; “River’s Edge Bistro” open for lunch; “Corner Shoppe” gift shop; walking trail and exercise room. The administrator is Dave McMahan.

