The Northern Wells School District is all of Union, Jefferson, Rockcreek and Lancaster townships, including that part of Bluffton in Lancaster Township. The administrative office is at 312 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN 46777. Phone is 260-622-4125. The superintendent is Dr. Scott Mills.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Scott Elzey (Rockcreek Township), president, relzey@aol.com; Donna Spear (Union Township), vice president, 260-638-4296; Angie Topp (Lancaster Township), secretary, 260-827-0461; Gene Donaghy (Jefferson Township), 260-437-9823; Peggy Eschenbacher (At-large), 260-432-9432 esch@onlyinternet.net.

Lancaster Elementary School; 275 E. Jackson St., Bluffton, 260-565-3135, Ginger Butcher, principal.

Ossian Elementary School: 213 S. Jefferson St., Ossian, 260-622-4178 or 622-4179, Susanne Tieman, principal.

Norwell Middle School: 1100E U.S. 224, Ossian, 260-543-2218, Tim Wilson, principal.

Norwell High School: 1100E U.S. 224, Ossian, 260-543-2213, Mark Misch, principal.

