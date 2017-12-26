Norma J. Bauman, 96, of Ossian, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at River Terrace Nursing Home, Bluffton.

Born Feb. 17, 1921 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Charlotte Martin.

She is survived by three sons, Donald (Bernadette) Bauman of Canton Mich., Thomas (Holly) Bauman of Fort Wayne, and Dennis (Connie) Bauman of Bloomington, Minn.; one daughter, Linda (Daniel) Felger of Ossian; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J Bauman; a brother, Manford Martin; a sister, Valeria Talerico; a grandson, Adam Bauman; and two great-grandchildren Emily Bauman and Tyler Huston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 27, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with the rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Online condolences: www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com