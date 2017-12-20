Noel V. Henschen, 79, of rural Uniondale passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

He was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Fort Wayne, a son of Chalmer and Beatrice Kinerk Henschen.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Trainer Service Center from 1956-1997 and Old Prairie Products from 1997-2015. He was also a fireman in Waynedale for many years. He was a member at Waynedale Masonic Lodge and served on the Prairie Grove Cemetery Association board serving most recently as vice president.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice and Brightstar Home Care.

Surviving family include his wife, Mary Ann Henschen; daughter, Shelly Anne (Kevin) Harris; son, Bradley V. Henschen; two grandchildren, Adrian and Danielle; sister, Suzanne (Bob) Dunlap; brothers, Lynn (Bernice) and Jay Henschen.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, ALS Foundation, Kindred Hospice, Brightstar Home Care, or Waynedale United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com