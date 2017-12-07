Mildred M. Schladenhauffen, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born in Adams County Mar. 17, 1930, to Joel and Sarah Nussbaum Schwartz. Mildred married Paul C. Schladenhauffen in Bluffton on Oct. 7, 1951; her husband preceded her in death Apr. 16, 2004.

Mildred worked at Dunbar Furniture as secretary to the president and later worked as a legal secretary for attorney Dan Harsh. She then worked as a legal secretary for attorney Gregory K. Waters, retiring in 2004.

Mildred enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time camping and fishing. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She and her husband were instrumental in the recording of services at church and sending the recordings to men serving in the military.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Sally Schwartz of Berne and Elizabeth Schwartz of Bluffton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Kenneth, and Lester Schwartz, and a sister, Luella Geisel.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Apostolic Christian Church East with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Ron Kipfer and Lynn Fiechter will officiate. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials contributions can be made to the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.