Marilyn J. Price, 87, of Markle, passed away Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born Feb. 11, 1930, to Lynn and Mary Denning Gaither. She married Billie L. Price in Indianapolis Oct. 22, 1950; he preceded her in death in August 1989.

Marilyn graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Marilyn was retired, having worked at Mayflower Moving Company as a claims adjuster and as a school cook for Keystone Middle School in Indianapolis.

She enjoyed singing and playing piano in the church choir, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Jim L. (Rachel) Price of Farmville, Va., and Steve L. (Beth) Price of Fort Wayne; one daughter, Barb J. (Steve) Siemens of Des Moines, Iowa; a brother, David (Roxanne) Gaither of Beach Grove; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Gaither in 2008, and a grandson, Seth Price in 2000.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Steve Siemens officiating. Calling hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Friday, located at 9700 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

(The above obituary is being republished to provide corrected information. It was originally printed on Page 3 of Tuesday’s News-Banner.)