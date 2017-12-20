Maria Roslia DeWaegenaere Melisi, 88, of Bluffton, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 17, 2017, at River Terrace Estates.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife, who will dearly be missed by her family.

Maria was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Antwerp, Belgium. She became a U.S. citizen Jan. 27, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Survivors include her brother, Steve DeWaegenaere of Antwerp, Belgium; her daughter, Susan Stanley of Bluffton; and son, Anthony Cardone with wife Lisa Cardone of St. Cloud, Fla. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Justin Stanley and Danielle Stanley, both of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Melisi, who passed away Mary 23, 2013, in Sanford, Fla.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at her daughter’s home, Susan Stanley, 1009 Sherwood Drive in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com