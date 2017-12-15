Luna Mattalynn Mercurae Schlabach, 5-day-old child of Matthew Alan Schlabach and Brittany Rene (Mongeau) Dressler, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Luna was born Dec. 8, 2017, at Dekalb Health in Auburn, Ind.

Survivors include her parents, Matthew Schlabach and Brittany Dressler of Kendallville; her siblings, Matthew Dressler II, Chandler Dressler, Nicholas Dressler, and Kruize Schlabach, all at home in Kendallville; her paternal grandparents, Clara Lynn Schlabach of Rome City and Alan and Carol Schlabach of South Carolina; her maternal grandparents, Kristina and Paul Patton of Avilla and Brett Mongeau of Texas; and her great-grandmothers, Thelma Studabaker of Bluffton, Judith Murphy of Texas, and Elma Mongeau of Massachusetts.

Also surviving are her aunts and uncles, Rick Rodeheffer Jr. of Kendallville, Trystan and Andrea Morey of Bluffton, Cyara and Jared Mongeau of Spencerville, and Daniel Schlabach and his fiancé Amber of Kendallville. She is also surviving by many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Leon Eugene Mongeau III, Jimmie Dean Ramseyer, Dallas Preston Hicks Sr., Ida Mae (Smith) Hicks, James Brooks Studabaker, and Glen and Marna Schlabach; her great-aunts and great-uncles, Girley Mae (Hicks) Burtz, Linda Mae (Ramseyer) Sinks, and Jerry Dean Ramseyer; and a second cousin, Amber Lee Hicks.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at the Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Online condolences: hitefuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.