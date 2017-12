The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Wells County License Branch is located at 2917 E. Ind. 124, Suite B, Bluffton. The phone number is 824-0620 or 888-692-6841.

The branch hours are:

Tuesday — 8:30 a.m. to noon/1 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 8:30 a.m. to noon/1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

