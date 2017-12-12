Back to Fact Book

WELLS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Wells County Public Library serves the county with its main office in Bluffton and the Ossian Branch — all modern and excellent physical facilities and offering many services. A major expansion project of the Main Branch was completed in 2007 and of the Ossian Branch in 2013.

The main facility is at 200 West Washington St., Bluffton 46714, phone 260-824-1612, fax 260-824-3129.

Library website: http://www.wellscolibrary.org

Director e-mail address: sdavis@wellscolibrary.org

Director: Stephanie Davis; Systems Administrator: Travis Fate; Administrative Services: Danielle Archbold, Dawn Miller; Community Relations: Emily Marshall; Reference: Vi Tester, Terry Burns, Alice Curry, Meredythe Fritz, Jason Habegger, Lana Smith; Audio-Visual: Jackie Dailey, Meagan Matlock; Children’s Services: Amy Greiner, Cynthia Burchell, Stefanie Kipfer, Kara Raschick, Craig Brown; Circulation: Teresa Dustman, Nancy Lowe, Angela Pfister, Lora Kieser, Kaitlen Deckard; Technical Services: Judy Maxwell, Robin Barton, Susan Batdorff, Deborah Schantz; Young Adult Services: Leah Baumgartner, Sarah MacNeil, Catherine Campbell; Page: Donna Geisman, Olivia Moser, Brianna Bertsch, Jan Moulton, Jane Decker; Custodians: Gene Valovich, Jean Brinneman.

County Library Board of Trustees:

President: Robin Minniear, Vice President: Stephen Tabor, Secretary: Nancy Johnson, Treasurer: Deborah Acord, Members: Jacqueline Chaney, Glen Ryan and Greg Stettner.

The board meets in the Board Room at the Wells County Public Library on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Hours at Bluffton: Summer: M-Th, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Winter: M-Th: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OSSIAN BRANCH

207 North Jefferson, Ossian, Indiana 46777; phone 260-622-4691; fax 260-622-7030;

E-mail: osslib@wellscolibrary.org

Branch Manager: Susan Dailey

Ossian Branch Staff: Catherine Campbell, Julie Christian, Melanie Gerber, Angela Jaworski, Lou Ann Winans, Janelle Barton.

Hours at Ossian: M-Th: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon.



HUNTINGTON CITY-TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY—MARKLE BRANCH LIBRARY

The Markle Branch Library is located at 197 East Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770, phone 260-758-3332. Fax 260-758-3332

E-mail: markle@huntingtonpub.lib.in.us

Website: www.huntingtonpub.lib.in.us

The Markle Branch Library offers books, e-books, DVDs, books on CDs, magazines, state and federal tax forms, copy machine, faxing, public computers with internet access and free wireless internet access. Online services via the library’s website and online catalog include book renewal, downloadable audiobooks, Tumblebooks e-books for children, Learning Express library test preparation, Ancestry.com, Chilton’s Auto-Repair, Indiana Legal Forms, Health and Wellness Resources and many other databases on many topics. Children’s Story Times, reading clubs, Paws-To-Read sessions and other special programming for all ages are offered at various times throughout the year.

Library Director: Rebecca Lemons

Hours: Monday & Friday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Wednesday and Sunday.

