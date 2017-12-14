Leanna Myers, 73, a resident of Portland, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at her home.

Leanna was born July 30, 1944, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Willard and Beatrice Chumley Beechler.

She graduated from Petroleum High School in 1962 and married Larry Myers Dec. 14, 1963. She enjoyed traveling with her family, reading books, cooking and watching movies.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Myers of Portland; one son, Lance Myers (Christy) of Muncie; two daughters, Linae Stoner (Michael) of Mesa, Ariz., and Lisha Crowe (Mark) of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; one brother, Jerry Beechler of Bluffton; one sister, Clarice Ann “Kelly” Kober of Bluffton; and eight grandchildren, Kimberly Patera, Ryan Stoner, Sara Stoner, Camron Crowe, Alec Crowe, Jared Crowe, Chase Myers and Reed Myers.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Williamson and Spencer Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Williamson and Spencer Funeral Home in Portland with Pastor Darrell Borders officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.

