Joan Johnson, 89, of Ossian, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at River Terrace Estates, Bluffton.

She was born Aug. 26, 1928, a daughter of John L. and Hazel Osborn Kleinknight.

She married Dale Johnson Jan. 14, 1948; he preceded her in passing Sept. 7, 1983.

She graduated a valedictorian from Lancaster Central High School in 1946, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Banking School in 1978. She started working at Ossian State Bank in January of 1965 and retired as president in 1993. She was a long time member at Ossian First Presbyterian Church serving in many different capacities. She served on the board of directors at Ossian State Bank from 1979 until 2001, Ossian Development Association, Wells County Cancer Society, and Wells County Foundation.

Surviving family include sons, Dennis D. (Deborah) Johnson of New Haven, and Alan U. Johnson of Ossian; her daughter, Susan D. (Edward) Huguenard of Fort Wayne; and two grandsons, Joel and Brett Huguenard both of Fort Wayne.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in passing by three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with one hour of visitation prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the church.

