Gerald Junior “J.R.” Nelson, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 11, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born on Feb. 17, 1938, in rural Portland, to James and Mary Faris Nelson, he married his high school sweetheart, Aileen J. Smith, on Nov. 23, 1958, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. His wife survives.

Junior was a competitive four-sport athlete and 1956 graduate of Bryant High School in Jay County. He earned an associate’s degree from Indiana Tech and became supervisor of the Engineering Lab at Franklin Electric Company in Bluffton. He retired in 2003 after 46 years of dedicated service to the company.

After marrying, Junior and Aileen settled in Bryant, but later raised their children in Monroe. They moved to Bluffton in 1999 and entered Christian Care in 2016. J.R. loved to hunt and fish with his sons and grandkids, garden, and visit with family and friends. He passionately coached in Monroe Little League and Pony League baseball for more than 30 years and even pitched batting practice curve balls to his team when he was 70 years old.

He was a lifelong New York Yankees baseball fan – his favorite player was Mickey Mantle. He loyally supported Bobby Knight and Indiana Hoosier basketball. J.R. was a devoted husband, giving father, supportive brother, and loving son. As a proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, he regularly attended their baseball, softball, basketball, and football games, as well as volleyball, soccer, and golf matches.

He was of the Christian faith, and a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant. He loved God, his family, the Yankees, Franklin Electric, baseball, instructing umpires, raspberry pie, hunting, coaching youth league baseball, winning, Pepsi, Snickers – especially baseball.

In addition to his wife, J.R. is survived by a daughter, Julie (David) Soldner of Decatur; three sons, David (Teresa) Nelson of Metamora, Ill., Daniel (Laura) Nelson of Bluffton, and Michael (Laura) Nelson of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Allison) Soldner of McCordsville, Joshua Soldner of Parker, Colo., Sarah (Jordan) Grandlienard of Ossian, Isaac Soldner of Fort Wayne, Alex and Audrey Nelson of Metamora, Ill., and Amber and Autumn Nelson of Bluffton; three great-grandchildren, Claire and Gabriel Soldner and Isobel Jackson; and two step-granddaughters, Ashley (Conor) Jackson of Bluffton and Jennifer Bennett of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by five sisters, Betty Missicano of Portland, Fredia Spade of Bryant, Florence Mosser of Geneva, Roberta Rhodes of Geneva, and Della Brown of Bryant; a sister-in-law, Joann Nelson of Redkey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, J.R. was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Francis, and Charles Nelson, and three sisters, Anna Sharpe, Edna Johnson, and Vivian Rickner.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, 4504W-300N, Decatur, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Jay Carter will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Monroe Youth League, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or another charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences: www.thegmcfamily.com