Garnett L. Rauch Martin, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Born Jan. 12, 1930, in Adams County, to Calvin M. and Leah A. Steffen Rauch, she married John Martin in 1951; he preceded her in death in 2015.

Garnett graduated from Bluffton High School in 1948 and then she and her husband operated a dairy operation in southern Wells County for 32 years. She later moved to Bluffton and was employed as a cook in the dietary department at the Wells Community Hospital until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy (Ted) Rash of Fort Wayne, Carol Pugh of Huntington, and Jane (Ted) Habegger of Poneto; two sons, John (Susan) Martin of Bierdorf, Germany, and Jeffery Martin of Carmel; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Evelyn Meyer and Freda LaMott, both of Monroeville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to John and her parents, Garnett was preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine Aschliman and Doris McClurg; and a son-in-law, Alan Pugh.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home with Heath Lisenby officiating, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

