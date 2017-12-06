Home Local News School News Four Wells County schools secure mini grants from Bluffton’s Tri Kappa Sorority Four Wells County schools secure mini grants from Bluffton’s Tri Kappa Sorority December 6, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Southern Wells gets $10,000 for STEM program School News Tri Kappa offers state scholarship opportunities School News Norwell High School Intern Student Spotlight: Jessica Weirick Big Grid Feature Historical Museum adding storage space News Southern Wells once again reviews sewage options News Southern Wells adding part-time administrator