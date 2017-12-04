Ervin V. Werling, 80, of Ossian, passed away Dec. 2, 2017, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1937 to Andrew Werling and Velma Hoffman Werling and was married June 5, 1965, to Beverly Fuelling.

He served his country in the U. S. Army Reserves and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He worked as a farmer and also retired from International Harvester in 1987.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Werling; a son, Randy (Anita) Werling; a daughter, Julie Werling; a grandson, Ryan (Suzanne) Werling; a granddaughter, Cecily (Evan) Larr; a sister, Virginia Fry; and two brothers, Amos Werling and Calvin Werling.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to the church or to Worship for Shut-Ins.

