Dorothy J. Springer, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Dorothy was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Bluffton, to Harold and Josephine Beeler Witzeman. She married Charles B. Springer in Bluffton Feb. 17, 1952; he preceded her in death June 4, 1999.

A 1950 graduate of Bluffton High School, Dorothy then attended Ball State University for one year. For nine years, she was a waitress at the Dutch Mill restaurant in Bluffton and later retired from Northern Wells Community Schools in 2004, after 20 years serving as a bus driver.

Dorothy was a member of Park United Brethren Church in Bluffton for almost 60 years, and most recently a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed playing board games and cards and will be remembered for being a “people person.”

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley (Chuck) Neuenschwander of Ossian, and Gloria Stone of Bluffton; two sons, Rodney (Lynette) Springer of Bridgewater, Ma., and Donald (Gladys) Springer of Kingsland; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Witzeman; a sister, Joan Souders; and a great-grandson.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dr. Bryson E. Bell will officiate. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Reformed Church of Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at www.thegmcfamily.com