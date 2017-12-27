Dale E. Fox, 88, went to be with his loving wife of 57 years, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Bluffton, surrounded by his family.

Born in Fort Wayne, Dale worked as a senior contract administrator with ITT for 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was a past member of Colony Heights Church of Christ and currently attended Markle Church of Christ. Dale served honorably in the Korean War and was a Navy veteran. He was a member of the USS Norris, Fred T. Berry and Sonar Association. He was also a member of the Gideon’s. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cryptograms, and wood carving. He was a man of strong faith and witnessed to all. He taught bible class at the Well’s County Jail. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his children, Yancy E. (Andrea) Fox of Louisville, Colo., Mark A. (Teresa) Fox of Bluffton, Patrick J. Fox of Bluffton, Dale E. Fox of Maine, Allen R. Fox of N.H., Alanna S. McGhee of Fort Wayne, Sharon R. (Ray) Pacheco of Massachusetts, and Carol A. (Mark) Baker of Cape Cod, Mass.; a sister, Ellen K. Fox of Fort Wayne; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by spouse, Ruth Fox; father, Maurice Fox; mother, Carlotta J Fox; and brother, Paul J. Fox.

A celebration of Dale and Ruth’s lives is Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. Calling is at D.O. McComb & Sons – Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission or Wells County Gideon’s.

