Betty J. Baumgartner, 89, of Craigville, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at her residence.

Born in Wells County on Dec. 27, 1928, to Homer and Ida (Stauffer) Gehring, Betty married Chet Baumgartner in Bluffton on July 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Deb (Ted) Neuenschwander and Starla (Robert) Steckbeck, both of Ft. Wayne; a son, Bill Baumgartner of Leo; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVera Krummen of Bluffton; a brother, Clarren (Joyce) Gehring of Bluffton; and a daughter-in-law, Ruth Baumgartner of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Keith Baumgartner.

Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the organization of the donor’s choice.

