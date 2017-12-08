Back to Fact Book

ANIMAL SHELTER

The Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter, 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714 (phone 260-824-6063) is a joint facility of the Bluffton and Wells County governments, which share the costs. Tina Morris, manager/animal control officer; her e-mail address is animal@ci.bluffton.in.us. Other animal control officers are Jesse Marley and Brent Schlichter.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Services offered at the shelter include animal control, adoption, reclaiming, neutering, and microchipping.

Back to Fact Book