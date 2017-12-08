Back to Fact Book

AGRICULTURE OFFICES

Purdue Extension Service, Wells County Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Phone 824-6412; Fax 824-4891. Home Page: extension.purdue.edu/wells/

Director Roger Sherer, extension educator – 4-H youth development, William Horan, extension educator – agriculture and natural resources and community development, and Molly Hoag, extension educator – health and human sciences. Linda Bushee and Jenni Hoover, secretaries. Rex Myers, Community Center and 4-H Park marketing director.

Farm Service Agency (FSA) (formerly U.S. Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation), 115 Harvest Road, Bluffton, 824-1930.

County Executive Director Elonda Shirmeyer.

Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) (formerly USDA Soil Conservation Service SCS) and Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) share office at 115 Harvest Road, Bluffton, 824-0624 ext. 3.

Kelley Barkell, NRCS District Conservationist. Dave Lefforge, ISDA Resource Specialist. Lynne Huffman, SWCD Administrative Secretary.

STATISTICS/INFORMATION

Wells County has a population of 27,862 by the official census in 2014, ranking it as the 58th most populous county in the state. The county has 636 farms by the 2012 Census of Agriculture (the most recent year for which statistics are available) was 35th in the state. The average farm size was listed as 315 acres (23th in the state). Land in farms in Wells totaled 200,334 acres, 26th in Indiana. Cropland was 189,036 acres, 22nd in Indiana. Harvested cropland was 186,674 acres, 21st in Indiana. Pastureland of all types was 1,224 acres, which was dead last in the state in state of 92 counties. Woodland was 5,139 acres, which is 73rd in the state.

2014 (the most recent year for which statistics are available) cash receipts were $211,133,000 (17th in state), with crop receipts $123,408,000 (19th in state) and livestock receipts $87,725,000 (16th in state).

Government payments came to $831,000, 54th among 92 counties. Imputed income/rent received was listed at $8,138,000 which was 42nd highest in Indiana.

2014 Total Income for Wells farms was $220,102,000 (19th in state); Less expenses of $168,591,000 (20th in state), leaving a Realized Net Income of $51,511,000 (17th in Indiana)

2015 Crop Statistics were:

CORN: 78,000 acres planted, 76,000 acres harvested; yield 112.5 bushels per acre, total production 8,550,000 bushels for 48th place in state.

SOYBEANS: 93,800 acres planted, 93,300 acres harvested; yield 41.5 bushels per acre, total production 3,872,000 bushels for 31st place in Indiana.

WHEAT: 4,000 acres planted, 3,700 acres harvested; yield 53.0 bushels per acre, total production 196,000 bushels for 25th highest ranking in Indiana.

Livestock Statistics:

CATTLE: January 2016 data: All cattle, 8,000 head (37th in Indiana); Beef cows, 300 head (65th in Indiana); Milk cows, 3,200 head (11th in Indiana).

HOGS: 2012 data: 103,160 head; 12th in Indiana

SHEEP: 2012 data: 165 head.

CHICKENS: 2012 data: 352,378 birds; 4th in state

TURKEYS: No statistics available.

Historical Wells County Crop Yield

bushels per acre (rounded up)

Corn Beans Wheat

2015: 113 42 53

2014: 190 57 86

2013: 180 57 71

2012: 122 53 70

2011: 148 46 63

2010: 157 51 60

2009: 179 52 78

2008: 158 43 75

2007: 135 48 57

2006: 154 51 74

2005: 151 44 84

2004: 168 53 73

2003: 135 36 73

2002: 97 42 66

2001: 165 51 71

Corn SB WT

Last 5-year averages: 151 51 69

Last 10-year averages: 154 50 69

Last 15-year averages: 150 48 70

Because the agriculture data for the previous year is published after The Factbook is printed, the latest data available by print time was for 2015.

Source: Indiana Agricultural Statistics Service — Compiled by Bill Horan, Purdue Extension Service, Wells County Office.

