BLUFFTON-HARRISON

METROPOLITAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Bluffton-Harrison School District is all of Harrison Township including that part of Bluffton within Harrison Township. The administration building is at 805 East Harrison St., Bluffton, IN, 46714, phone 824-2620, and the superintendent is Wayne Barker.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Mike Murray (District 1), 273-0717, mmurray@bhmsd.org; Dawn Frauhiger (District 2), president, 824-5317, dfrauhiger@bhmsd.org; Heath Schlagenhauf (District 3), vice president, 334-5387, hschlagenhauf@bhmsd.org; Adam Ault (at-large), 515-4209, aault@bhmsd.org; Brent Hiday (at-large), secretary, 824-5215, bhiday@bhmsd.org

Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School: 1100 E. Spring St., Bluffton, 824-0333, Julie Meitzler, principal.

Bluffton-Harrison Middle School: 1500 Stogdill Road, Bluffton, 824-3536, Rick Mettler, principal.

Bluffton High School: 1 Tiger Trail, S. Wayne Street, Bluffton, 824-3724, Steve Baker, principal.

