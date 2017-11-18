William C. “Bill” Chandler, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born May 16, 1937. in Poneto, Ind., to Russell Earle and Frankie Mae Chandler. On Sept. 25, 1959, he married Rita Marlene Poling. She preceded him in death Sept. 18, 2010.

Bill worked several years at Sterling Casting Corporation and several years at Heyerly’s Market as a meat cutter. He loved to “cut-up” with the customers while waiting on them behind the meat counter.

He is survived by a son, Nathan Chandler of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a daughter, Vickie (Tim) Triplett of Noblesville, Ind.; a sister, Ada Rae Perry of Berne, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, and Connor Chandler and Makayla and Eli Triplett.

Preceding him in death in addition to his wife, were his parents; a son, Alan Scot Chandler; and a grandson, Evan Luke Triplett.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Poling officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials are to Family Life Care of Berne, Ind.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel of Bluffton.

