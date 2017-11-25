Violet L. Steffen, 94, of Decatur, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her residence.

She was born March 14, 1923, in Adams County to John and Lydia Gerber Steffen.

She worked for General Electric in Decatur for 42 years, and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

She enjoyed gardening and loved her cats. She enjoyed quilting and traveling. Violet loved to help others, and was great at baking pies.

She is survived by a brother, Ralph Steffen of Bluffton, and a sister, Vergene Reinhard of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Harvey, Wilmer, Walter, Norman, Glennes and Harold Steffen; and two sisters, Catherine Reinhard and Mildred Steffen.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Apostolic Christian Church East, with Lynn Fiechter and Ron Kipfer officiating. Calling is from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials can be made to donor’s choice.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com