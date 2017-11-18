Home Opinions Letters to the Editor Veteran says thanks Veteran says thanks November 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Letters to the Editor A stormy day for a play Local Just trying to get along Opinions Proud to have served Letters to the Editor TNR only effective, humane approach for Ossian Opinions Letters to the Editor 10-30-2017:Satan seems to be winning Letters to the Editor Working just the way it should