Vernon R. Dowty, 86, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

He was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Middlebury, Ind., a son of Virgil V. and Mary E. Bloss Dowty.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked at Martin’s Feed Mill in New Paris and Ossian and later he worked for G & H Fertilizer, which became Helena. He then worked various jobs around the Ossian community and most recently could be found driving truck for Ossian Packing. He was a longtime member at Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton, the Indiana Cornhuskers Association, and the Wheels of Yesteryear. Vern was active in the community, serving 30 years on the Ossian State Bank board. In October 2016, Vern had the chance to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Bill, to Washington D.C.

Surviving family include his wife of 64 years, Jean Dowty; son, Bill (Phyllis) Dowty; grandson, Sam (Cassie) Dowty; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Raelynne, and Lyla; sister, Mary Ellen Stump; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Dean Dowty; and two sisters, Cheri Gall and Lois Hershberger.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Grace Baptist Church, 1621S-350E, Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Bluffton. Condolences at: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com