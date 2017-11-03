Home State & National News U.S. rate for gun deaths rises again U.S. rate for gun deaths rises again November 3, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Drones: Cops add an eye in the sky State & National News Study: Indiana road tolls could mean big bucks State & National News Female lawmakers allege harassment in the House State & National News Plea deal accepted for driver in crash that killed 3 teens State & National News GOP tax bill would cut rates — and also popular deductions State & National News Attack victims honored as investigators seek answers