Timothy M. Brown, 58, of rural Bluffton, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

A service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9., at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the News-Banner.