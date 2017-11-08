Timothy M. “Tim” Brown, 58, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2017.

Tim was born June 18, 1959, in Fort Knox, Ky. to Harry Brown and Phyllis (Miller) Fetterolf.

He graduated from Greenfield Central High School, was a Free Mason and was a member of the Shirley, Ind. Lodge, American Legion Post 85 in Huntington and Bluffton Moose Lodge. In his leisure, Tim loved to ride his Harley, play with his dogs (Bam and Ace) and was never too busy to visit with a friend.

Tim worked as a maintenance tech at Android Industries in Roanoke, where he considered his co-workers to be close friends and family.

Tim is survived by his immediate family, Lisa Owens, and his kids, Jerry (Lindsey) Reinhard, all of Bluffton; his family from Greenfield; his mother, Phyllis Fetterolf of Greenfield; along with a daughter, Kristina (Jay) Sitton of Greenfield; and four grandchildren, Kinize Hope, Ella Kleyre, Isaiah and Cora Rose. He is also survived by a brother, Harry E. (Kim) Brown of Greenfield; a sister, Catherine (Curtis) Westbrook of Pendleton; an aunt, Mildred Miller of Indianapolis; six nephews; two nieces; one great-nephew; and three great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry; step-father, Gerald Fetterolf; uncle, Harry L. Miller; and a cousin, John F. Miller; and Reddis “Cowboy” Riddle.

A service to celebrate Tim’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of the service Thursday. Memorials may be made in Tim’s memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com