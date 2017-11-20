Susan M. “Suzi” Janero, 64, of Bluffton died Nov. 17, 2017 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Suzi was born in Fort Wayne and was employed at Fort Wayne Metals for more than 20 years. Suzi was a sweet, kind hearted woman who was very strong in her faith. She loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as always having a smile on her face.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Janero; two daughters, Angela Janero of Fort Wayne and Jessica (Andrew) Bise of Ossian; three sons, Anthony (Bethany) Janero and Joseph (Emily Boner) Janero of Fort Wayne and Thomas Janero of Ossian; granddaughters Payge Sutton, Jadelyn Weikart, Isabella Janero, Cassie Boner and Bayleigh and Rylee Bise; his mother, Marie Vachon; three brothers, Mike (Christy) Vachon, Tim (Janie) Vachon and Mark (Shellee) Vachon; and four sisters, Becky McClure, Barb (Marc) Freeman, Chris (Bob) Straub and Teri (Jeff) Harrison.

Suzi was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Vachon; a daughter-in-law, Kristen Janero; and a grandson, Xander Janero.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Tuesday Nov. 21, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org