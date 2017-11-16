Steven Dewayne Bohata, 61, of Ossian, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with his family at his side.

He was born July 12, 1956, in Shreveport, La. He had worked for Republic Services for 15 years and most recently had worked as a driver for Reilley Trucking for six years.

He was an enormous LSU and New Orleans Saints fan. He had many other interests, but fishing, bowling, singing karaoke, and playing sports with his sons were some of his favorites.

He is survived by his wife, Kris M. Bohata of Ossian; mother, Johnette Gladys Bohata of Bluffton; three sons, Steven Dewayne (Danielle) Russell of New Haven and Brendan Riley Bohata and Christian Dewayne Bohata, both of Ossian; two stepsons, Corey Tyler Stout of Ossian and Bradley Everette Lough of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Jeffrey L. Bohata of Bluffton and Richard A. (Julie) Bohata of Atlanta; a sister, Nancy R. (Dale) Rushing of Kissimmee, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Landen, Arianna, Karson, Bradley, and Jaxson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Antonio Bohata.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Preferred memorials may be made to Norwell Athletic Department.

