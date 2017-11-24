Roy D. “Skip” Esmond, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Skip was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Wells County to Richard J. and Marguret E. Bailey Esmond. He married Mary Willow in Erie, Penn., Aug. 9, 1953; she survives.

He graduated from Petroleum High School with the Class of 1949. He was a United States Marine Corps captain and retired in 1970 after 20.5 years. He served his country from 1949 to 1970, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2809, the Military Officer Association, Marine Corps Association, Fleet Reserve, Marine Corps Mustang and the Marine Corps Historical Society.

Skip worked for the City of Bluffton from 1970 to 2012 and was the Utility Office manager and EDP supervisor for 42 years.

Skip enjoyed fishing, going to the lake, IU basketball, the Pittsburgh Steelers and refinishing antique furniture.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy S. Esmond of Fort Wayne and T.J. Esmond of Bluffton; a sister, Catherine (Patrick) Mulligan of Boulder, Col.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Per Skip’s request, there will be no public service. Private family services will be held at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish with burial at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

