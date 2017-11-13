Ralph L. Keller, 91, of Ossian, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Ossian Health and Rehab Center.

He was born Friday, Feb. 26, 1926, in Chester Township, Wells County. He married Gloria Lillian Keller on Thursday, April 10, 1947, in Indianapolis; she survives.

Mr. Keller was a 1944 graduate of Chester Center High School. He was a member of the Ossian Church of the Nazarene and formerly attended the First Baptist Church in Montpelier. He was a service technician for 18 years at Frank Bond Oldsmobile-Cadillac in Huntington. He had also worked at Joe Moore Chevrolet in Bluffton, and at Bob Bate Chevrolet in Ossian. He was a member of the Prime Timers Church Group in Ossian. Ralph had also farmed in Chester Township in Wells County. He had been a resident of Ossian for the past 35 years. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Karen (Jon) Walker and Barbara Keller, both of Fort Wayne; two sons, Carl (Tina) Keller, of Berne, and David (Laura) Keller, of Huntington; a brother, Elmer R. Keller, of Marion; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; and nine step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Keller; mother, Clara Edna (Richey) Keller; a sister, Helen Allen; and a brother, Howard Keller.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will be at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy.

Preferred memorials are to the Wells County Cancer Society or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804

