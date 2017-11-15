Home State & National News Purdue ranks high in international enrollment Purdue ranks high in international enrollment November 15, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News Medical frontier: Scientists try gene editing in the body State & National News Sessions unclear on details, but denies lying on Russia State & National News Indianapolis suing opioid makers and distributors State & National News Indiana forensics lab sees rise in drug cases State & National News Rise in teen suicide and use of social media coincide; is there link? State & National News IU students raise $4.2M in dance marathon