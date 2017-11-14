Home News Police Notebook: 11-14-17 Police Notebook: 11-14-17 November 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Cat conundrum: At Ossian, Barkley takes exception to how his viewpoint has been portrayed News Cat conundrum: Shelter’s friends: We want to help, not kill Big Grid Feature A night of honors Big Grid Feature Bird’s-eye view News Wells Court Docket: 11-14-17 Big Grid Feature Pursuing excellence