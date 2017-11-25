Peggy J. Daily, 75, of Hartford City, died at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 4, 1942, in Blackford County, to Grant “Bud” Marshall and Lavon A. Barber Marshall. She married Charles H. Daily May 14, 1957, in Blackford County.

Survivors Include a son, Charles “Chuck” Daily of Hartford City; a daughter, Julie (Michael) Zimmerman of Montpelier; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Linda) Marshall of Hartford City; and a sister, Phyllis (Jerry) Garner of Eaton, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Calling will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Nov. 30, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery.

