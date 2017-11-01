Pauline Ineichen, 90, of Portland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Persimmon Ridge in Portland.

She was born Monday, July 25, 1927, in Poneto. She married Corwin Ineichen Saturday, March 6, 1948, in Connersville; he preceded her in death.

Pauline was a 1945 graduate of Petroleum High School. She had worked at several local shops around the area. She was a member of the Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. She was a member and president of the ladies bible study. She helped form Care & Share in Geneva. Pauline enjoyed quilting and butterflies.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Roberta Leverich of Portland; son, Max (Pam) Ineichen of Berne; two sisters, Marjorie Barger of Bluffton and Mabeline (Kenley) Barcus of Pennville; four stepgrandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Olive Onweller Bower; a grandson, Randall Limbert; sister, Margaret Brown; and brothers, Elmer Bower and Everett Bower.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 3, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva. A service to celebrate Pauline’s life will be at noon Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials to Sonlight Wesleyan Church, 2350 S. Ind. 1, Bluffton, IN 46714.

