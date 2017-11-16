Patrick Alan Werst, 70, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Patrick was born Sept .11, 1947, in Decatur, to Joby and Arloa DeBolt Werst. On Aug. 1, 1970, he married Cindy L. Durr; she preceded him in death Aug. 13, 2011.

Patrick worked for Dana Corp. for 38 years.

He is survived by a son, Joby C. Werst of Decatur; a brother, Rex (Gene) Werst of Celina, Ohio; and three grandchildren. Patrick was preceded in death by a son, Jarrod A. Werst; two brothers, Gary D. and Arthur Werst; and a sister, Delores Burger.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, with calling prior from 9 to 11 a.m. at Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Thurow will be officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials are to Family Life Care-Hospice.

