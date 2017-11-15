Nyal Frantz, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, 2017, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Born in Bluffton, on Feb. 23, 1926, to Joseph and Walkie Surbaugh Frantz, Nyal married Virginia Harshman in September of 1945; she preceded him in death in July of 1988. Nyal then married Gladys Weilnau in May of 1993; she preceded him in death in November of 2015.

Nyal served in the United States Army during WWII in the South Pacific. He owned the Drive-in Barber Shop in Bluffton for 15 years and then was a Wells County deputy sheriff for over nine years, then served as sheriff for another six years, until his retirement. He was also a lifelong farmer.

Nyal was a member of the Indiana Sheriff Association, F.O.P., Masonic Lodge 600 F& AM of Montpelier, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Temple of Fort Wayne, and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. He was very proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the Veterans Honor Flight in 2016.

Survivors include a son, Jim (Nancy) Frantz of Poneto; a stepdaughter, Starleen (Ken) Meyer of Clyde, Ohio; a stepson, Duane (Sue) Weilnau of Hickory, N.C.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wives and parents, Nyal was preceded in death by a son in September of 1994, Michael Frantz; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Frantz; and a sister, Genivee Kirkwood.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 17, from 3 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be held on Saturday, at the funeral home, at 10 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association.

