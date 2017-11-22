Violin of Liberty Center native Mount E. Frantz comes back to Wells County, delivered by Congressman Jim Banks

By JESSICA BRICKER

A musical instrument has connected Wells County with its history and the World War II veteran who probably once played it.

In September, an advisor to U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois emailed Jim Sturgeon of the Wells County Historical Society about a violin that was located in the attic of Shimkus’s parents. Shimkus was cleaning out his parents’ home after they were put into an assisted living facility, the email said.

The violin was that of Col. Mount E. Frantz, a Liberty Center native, and Shimkus wanted to know if the decorated war pilot’s home community wished to have it back.

Sturgeon accepted, and then Shimkus made contact with fellow Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana. Shimkus felt that it was significant enough, due to the colonel’s military record, that the museum would like to have it, Banks said.

Banks returned the violin Tuesday morning in front of a small crowd.

Shimkus’s parents came to possess it through Gloria Frantz Cox, the late colonel’s daughter. In a letter to Sturgeon, Shimkus said Cox gave the violin to Shimkus’s parents and he believes they had it for 15 years.

But the violin had with it a letter from 91-year-old Gloria, the colonel’s oldest daughter — her middle name, Mountina, is after her father’s name. Banks read the letter aloud Tuesday and said the remarks she made were interesting.

“Doubt that he ever mastered the violin,” Gloria wrote about her father.

She goes on to write that her father’s mother most likely bought it from a Sears catalogue; they were “successful farmers,” Gloria noted.

“I received the violin from (my) youngest brother when (our) parents’ estate settled,” she added.

That youngest brother is the father of longtime Wells County law enforcement officer Bob Frantz, who was on hand Tuesday for the donation.

Bob said his uncle was a character and while he didn’t know about the violin, it doesn’t surprise him; Mount did things and didn’t brag about them, his nephew said.

Mount was born Jan. 20, 1905, to Daniel and Abigail Ledbetter Frantz and served as a pilot with the “Flying Tigers” in World War II in the China-Burma-India campaign and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was decorated 10 times, according to biographical information provided Tuesday.

“The honors included the Chinese flight surgeon’s wings, American Theatre, World War II Victory, Bronze Star in the Chinese offensive, Kwong Hwa medal for aeronautical affairs in the Republic of China, Soldier’s Medal, American Campaign and Air Defense medals.”

He died in 1982 at the age of 75 in Bryan, Texas, after serving 29 years in the Air Force. His daughter said much of his memorabilia is at the Flying Tigers museum in Georgia, although she said items of his are at the Wells County Historical Museum and with the Bluffton library. It is unclear what items are housed locally.

Bob said the family believes Mount did more than he said he did — Mount wouldn’t talk about his war experience — and suspects he had secret work within the military.

“Some of us believe,” his cousin Gloria wrote in her letter, “he was really more than ‘just a flight surgeon.’”

Gloria was born in Bluffton Independence Day 1926 and now resides in Marissa, Ill. She recently donated $10 to the historical society’s annex building project.

jessica@news-banner.com