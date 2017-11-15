Misty Jackson Kent, 39, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, Nov. 10, 2017, at her residence in Bluffton.

Misty was born Feb. 23, 1978, in Bluffton to Jerry Wade Jackson and Sheri A. (Thompson) Markin.

She graduated from Norwell High School in 1996 and was a member of the Bluffton Church of God. Misty operated a commercial cleaning business for many years.

On March 28, 2009, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Misty and Jack D. Kent were married.

Survivors include her husband, Jack of Bluffton; mother, Sheri A. (Barry) Markin of Bluffton; father, Jerry Wade (Denise) Jackson of Ossian; two stepchildren, Elizabeth Marie Kent and Sydney Nichole Kent, both of Bluffton; a brother, Travis Wade (Denise Marie) Jackson of Ossian; and three step-siblings, Athena Denise Salyers of Fort Wayne, Kristian Regina Kiser of Churubusco and Robin Allen Salyers of Fort Wayne. Misty is also survived by many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Misty was preceded in death by her son, Drave Allen Kent, on July 9, 2000.

A service to celebrate Misty’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Bi-County Services, 425 Harrison Plaza, Bluffton. Pastor John Roe will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

