Michael Wayne Butler, 54, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Nov. 23, 1962, in Auburn to William and Mildred Dix Butler. They both survive in Auburn.

Mike worked in management his entire life in manufacturing. He also worked part time at the Angler in Helmer.

He attended DeKalb Central Schools up to and including the 10th grade. The family moved and he spent his junior and senior years at Bluffton High School, graduating in 1981. He went on to college and earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in 1986.

He was an avid bass fisherman participating in a number of bass tournaments in the area over the years. He loved sports and was a lifelong Norte Dame fan, Yankee fan and a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jackie Butler (Bruce) of Kendallville; two nieces and a nephew, Misti (Kadish) Evans of Auburn, Chad (Joslyn) Hall of Indianapolis and Tabatha (Micah) Mackison of Indianapolis; six great- nieces and nephews, Avery Evans, Ashtyn Evans, Dominik Hall, Jonathon Hall, Hadley Mackison, Boden Mackison; and three stepchildren, Savannah Robinson, Douglas Robinson and Paula Heller.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Auburn Church of Christ, 1103 S. Jackson St., Auburn, with Andy Grimes officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Calling is Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Auburn Church of Christ. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com