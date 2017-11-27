Merle Stewart, age 91, a rural Portland resident, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 25, 2017, in Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born in Randolph County April 26, 1926, the son of Orla and Marie Abels Stewart. He was married in 1950 to Wanda Lou Journay and she died April 3, 2007.

He was a farmer and electrician and also owned and operated Mount Pleasant Store. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran; attended Fairview United Methodist Church; was a member of Portland Elks Lodge, Portland Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 211, Ft. Recovery VFW, and the Tri State Gas Engine and Tractor Association; and was a graduate of Gov. I P Gray High School.

Surviving are two sons. Greg Stewart (Cindy) of Portland and Gary Stewart (Diane) of Portland; one daughter, Julie Thompson (Doug) of Bluffton; one sister, Nina Votaw (Jim) of Portland; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one great-great-granddaughter

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hines presiding. Burial will follow in the Salamonia Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to Jay County Cancer Society, Fairview United Methodist Church or Christian Care Retirement Community.

