Marjorie Joan Tyner, 80, of Bluffton, went to be with the Lord with her husband by her side Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at her home.

Marjorie was born to Paul and Mary Bruss March 3, 1937. She graduated from Huntington Township in 1955. On June 17, 1956, she married the love of her life, Max Lamar Tyner.

She was a devoted wife and mother to four children. She truly lived a life serving others. Marjorie was a longtime member at the Warren United Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, baking for others, and sewing. Most of all though, Marjorie loved her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Max Tyner; her son, Daniel (Lori) Tyner; her daughters, Dianna (Harold) Turner and Melissa Tyner; her grandchildren, Eric Tyner, Aaron Tyner, Kyle (Ashley) Turner, Lindsey (Dan) Miller, Jessica Turner, and Michaela (Trevor) Peters; and her great-grandchildren, Dalaney, Erica, and Max Tyner, Kaiden Tyner, and Zaiden, Brody, and Mariah Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Bruss; her daughter, Kathleen Tyner; her sister, Mary Jane Kunce; and her brothers, Robert Bruss, Philip Bruss, and Richard Bruss.

The family of Marjorie would like to send a special thank you to Heartland Hospice Care and Home Nursing Services for their compassionate care of Marjorie.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Warren United Church of Christ, 202 E. 2nd St., Warren, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Nedberg officiating. Burial will take place in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian St., 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or the Warren United Methodist Church, 202 E. 2nd St., Warren, IN 46792.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.