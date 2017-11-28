Lee A. Pearson, 60, of Liberty Center, passed away on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born June 16, 1957, in Bluffton, to Alfred L. Pearson and Colleen M. Huss Pearson. Lee was a 1975 graduate of Bluffton High School. He was employed at the Indiana Department of Transportation. He enjoyed baseball, softball, and hunting. He enjoyed friends and family and loved his little town of Liberty Center.

He is survived by his brothers, Tony Pearson of Fort Wayne and Bruce Pearson of New Haven; his sisters, Penni Young of Liberty Center and Lisa Pearson of Decatur; a daughter, Hollie Inostroza of Bluffton; a son, Justin Pearson of Fort Wayne; and one grandson.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pammy Jo Pearson.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at the Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, in Fort Wayne. Tony Garton will officiate at the service. There will be visitation one hour prior.