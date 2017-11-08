Lavon D. Ivins, 60, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 22, 1957, in Fort Wayne to Wayne E. and Patricia “Patti” Ann Safewright Penrod. She graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1975. She retired from Bluffton Walmart from the Lawn and Garden Center in 2009. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds and reading.

On June 21, 2003, in Bluffton, Lavon and Kevin R. Ivins were married.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin of Bluffton; her father, Wayne of Poneto; and two children, Casey (Mike) Householder of North Judson and Logan (Anne) Gerber of Fort Wayne. She was a proud “Min” to three grandchildren, Emiley, Michael and Alyssa Householder of North Judson. Lavon is also survived by a brother, Richard (Stacey) Penrod of Bluffton; mother-in-law, Evelyn Ivins; brother-in-law, Brent (Julie Johnston) Ivins; and a sister-in-law, Kim Ivins, all of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her mother Patti Jan. 5, 2012, and father-in-law Edson L. Ivins Dec. 1, 2010.

A service to celebrate Lavon’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Jim Poling will officiate. A private family burial will take place at Grove Cemetery.

The family prefers that memorials may be made in Lavon’s memory to the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Lavon’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com